Normani to perform, Bebe Rexha, Hailee Steinfeld, Billy Ray Cyrus to present at MTV VMAs

Courtesy MTVThe 2019 MTV VMAs are less than a week away and the show continues to expand its star-studded lineup.

Normani, Big Sean, rapper A$AP Ferg, R&B star H.E.R. and Latin star Ozuna have been added to a list of performers that already includes Taylor Swift, The Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Shawn Mendes.

As for presenters, the likes of Bebe Rexha, Hailee Steinfeld, Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa, French Montana, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lenny Kravitz, Ice-T, John Travolta, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer, U.S. Women's National Soccer team stars Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger & Ashlyn Harris will be handing out Moonpersons onstage throughout the night.

Comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 MTV VMAs live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Monday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m.ET/PT.

