Normani releases "Motivation" remix featuring 21 Savage

Keep Cool/RCA Records

Keep Cool/RCA RecordsNormani got some major motivation to put out a remix of her debut solo single.

The singer has enlisted rapper 21 Savage for the "Savage Remix" of her hit, “Motivation.” The new version of the track has 21 Savage adding his own first verse.

“One look was all it took/She know what to do/I swear she read me like a book/Be my motivation/When I come she gon’ cook,” he raps.

Normani has another collab coming this Friday with “Motivation” co-writer Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj: the song “Bad to You,” from the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.