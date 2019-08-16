Normani releases "Motivation" and the internet can't get enough of her superstar moment

Keep Cool/RCA Records

Keep Cool/RCA RecordsNormani has released her new song, “Motivation,” along with its music video, and it’s already taking the Internet by storm.

The video opens with a young Normani at her grandmother’s home in New Orleans, watching BET’s 106 & Park and dreaming about her video being number one. It then cuts to the video starring a grown Normani.

In the dance-heavy clip, she performs some impressive choreography and acrobatics with star-making confidence.

Fellow music artists are singing her praises, including her tour mate and “Motivation” co-writer Ariana Grande.

“It’s almost six am where i am rn and my cheeks hurt from smiling, refreshing, watching a million times,” Ariana tweeted. “enjoy this special moment. my heart is so full for u !!!!!!”

Normani responded, “i love you so much. thank you for believing in me the way that you have sis and for being my biggest cheerleader we got a smashhhhh !!!!!! i miss you too much.”

Charlie Puth also tweeted about the song and video, writing, “WOW WOW WOW WOW this is some superstar sh**.”

Kehlani added, “this is that sh** i want my daughter to have posters of in her room type sh**.”

Ella Mai, Halsey, Lizzo, Troye Sivan and Chloe x Halle also tweeted in praise of Normani.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.