Normani confirms 'Birds of Prey' soundtrack song, is Halsey next?

Sam MasseyNormani has revealed that she's teamed up with Meghan Thee Stallion to record a song for the soundtrack of the upcoming superhero film Birds of Prey. But Halsey might also be included on the soundtrack, based on a hint she dropped on her Instagram story.

Normani revealed her involvement Wednesday on her socials, writing, "I’m so hype for #birdsofprey to come out finally got a chance to link with the trillest @theestallion hope y’all enjoy 'DIAMONDS' coming soon." She also included the artwork for the single.

On Halsey's Instagram story, meanwhile, she posted a photo of the track list of her new album Manic written on a white board. At the end of the list, you can see the letters "B.O.P." followed by two other song titles: "Killing Boys" and "Experiment on Me." There's also a cartoon GIF of what looks like a female superhero putting a finger to her lips and saying, "Shhh."

While we wait for more information on that, Halsey is releasing a new song from Manic called "You Should Be Sad" tomorrow, along with what she describes as a "WILD" video.

Manic is out January 17; Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor, hits theaters February 7th.

