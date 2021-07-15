Normani and Cardi B confirm collab “Wild Side” coming Friday

Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic

Normani and Cardi B are taking a walk on the “Wild Side” together.

After fans speculated new Normani music was coming soon, the two have officially confirmed that their new collab, called “Wild Side,” is dropping this Friday.

Both artists unveiled the cover art for the single, featuring them lounging naked with long flowing hair strategically covering their bodies. Shortly after, Cardi and Normani became trending Twitter topics worldwide.

“The world is ready for Normani supremacy !!!!” Cardi tweeted.

Normani also hinted at the music video, tweeting at Cardi, “okay sooooo I just watched the video again. sis what the actual [expletive].”

To which Cardi responded, “Ommmmgggg I’m nervous!!!!! But then again I’m not YOU DID THAT!!!!!!! I hope and you better be proud of yourself!!”

