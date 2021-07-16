Normani and Cardi B are headed to the “Wild Side” with their new collaboration

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Normani and Cardi B take a trip to the “Wild Side” with their new collaboration. The duo dropped the hot new single, along with the sultry music video to match, on Friday at the stroke of midnight.

Both the video and song, which samples Aaliyah‘s 1996 track “One In A Million,” give off 90’s R&B vibes with the former Fifth Harmony member seductively posing and dancing sensually to the beat.

The single’s lyrics are just as sexually charged with Normani singing in the chorus, “We can’t just keep talkin’ about it/ We think too often about it/ We can’t just be cautious about it/ I wanna get wild/ Take me for a ride, boy/ Show me your wild side, boy/ Know it’s been a while, boy/ I wanna get wild.”

Cardi matches the vibe as she seductively raps about all the things she can do.

“Baby, let me blow it like a trumpet,” she raps, later adding, “I could probably suck a watermelon through a straw.”

“Wild Side” is Normani’s first single since her 2019 hit “Motivation.” The singer is still hard at work on her highly-anticipated debut solo album, which she has not yet announced a release date for.

“Wild Side” is available to stream now.

