Nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards announced: Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles among leading nominees

Nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, and Beyoncé
is this year’s leading nominee, with nine nods in total. She and her husband, JAY-Z, are now tied for the title of the most-nominated artist in Grammy history: Each of them have received 88 nominations.
Kendrick Lamar is next with eight nods, followed by Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven. Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream and Harry Styles each scored six nominations.
The Grammys air February 5 on CBS. Here are the nominees in the “Big Four” categories — Record, Song, Album of the Year and Best New Artist — as well as the nominees in the pop categories:
Record of the Year
“Don’t Me Down,” ABBA
“Easy on Me,” Adele
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius
“Woman,” Doja Cat
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“The Heart, Pt. 5,” Kendrick Lamar
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
Album of the Year
Voyage, ABBA
30, Adele
Un Verano Si Tì, Bad Bunny
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Song of the Year
“abcdefu,” GAYLE: Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, songwriters
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo: Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters )
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Taylor Swift: Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters
“As It Was,” Harry Styles: Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy: Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé: Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters
“Easy on Me,” Adele: Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters
“God Did,”DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy,Tarik: Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters
“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar: Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters
“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt: Bonnie Raitt, songwriter
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi and JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigw
Latto
Måneskin
Wet Leg
Molly Tuttle
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Easy On Me” Adele
“Moscow Mule” Bad Bunny
“Woman” Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” Steve Lacy
“About Damn Time” Lizzo
“As It Was” Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Don’t Shut Me Down” ABBA
“Bam Bam” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
“My Universe” Coldplay & BTS
“I Like You (A Happier Song) Post Malone & Doja Cat
“Unholy” Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher, Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around…,Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones
Evergreen, Pentatonix
Thank You, Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage, ABBA
30, Adele
Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.