Noah Kahan completes ﻿’Stick Season’﻿ album with “Forever” song & two more collaborations

Noah Kahan‘s finally reached the end of Stick Season.

The “Dial Drunk” artist has released Stick Season (Forever), the final expanded version of his breakout 2022 album. The 30-track collection includes all the songs from the original Stick Season and its deluxe follow-up Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever), as well as the various collaborations Kahan’s released over the past few months with Post Malone, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Sam Fender, Lizzy McAlpine and Gracie Abrams.

Rounding out the Stick Season (Forever) track list is the new song “Forever,” which Kahan’s performed live but never before released, as well as two more collaborations: “You’re Gonna Go Far” with Brandi Carlile and “Paul Revere” with Gregory Alan Isakov.

“The word ‘forever’ used to terrify me,” Kahan says. “I hate finality, there is too much uncertainty and boredom affiliated with ‘the rest of time.’ Now though, I’ve found forever to mean there is limitless possibility.”

“There is so much joy in the world, waiting to be found,” he adds. “That is something that Stick Season has shown me, that this year has shown me. Sometimes it just takes a change in perspective.”

Kahan will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of all Stick Seasons in May. You can also catch him perform on the latest episode of PBS’ Austin City Limits, airing Saturday, February 10.

