No "Wizards" reboot, but here's what Selena Gomez & David Henrie *are* doing together

Peter “Hopper” Stone/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Following some social media posts that fans hoped were pointing toward a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, the show’s two stars, Selena Gomez and David Henrie, have revealed what they’re really up to.

The two are teaming up for the first-ever interactive virtual movie premiere.  It’ll take place  on August 28 for a movie called This Is the Year, directed by David and executive-produced by Selena.  The premiere is a ticketed event that includes a pre-show featuring music from the movie’s soundtrack, behind-the-scenes footage, and a special introduction from David and Selena. 

After you watch the movie along with them, TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio will host a live Q&A with the cast.  The evening ends with a performance by lovelytheband, who figure heavily into the movie’s plot.

Selena has earmarked a portion of the premiere’s proceeds for the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund.

As for the actual movie, it’s a feel-good film inspired by those classic ’80s high school flicks but focuses on issues that teens are facing today.  It follows a nerdy senior who tries to win over his dream girl by hitting the road with his buddies to see lovelytheband at a music festival.  The cast includes Wizards of Waverly Place alums Gregg Sulkin and Jeff Garlin.

To get more information and to purchase tickets, visit ThisIstheYear.film.

