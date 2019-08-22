No Way!! The Titanic Is Disappearing!!!!

Divers visiting the wreckage of the Titanic say the legendary ship is getting swallowed up by the ocean floor.

This month saw the first dives to visit the Titanic shipwreck in over 14 years. Researchers say the ocean liner is “being consumed by the ocean”, due to corrosion, ocean currents, and metal-eating bacteria. The 107-year-old shipwreck is also a home to “a remarkably diverse number of animals”.

Divers recorded high-def 4k video footage of the Titanic’s remains that will appear in an upcoming documentary.

