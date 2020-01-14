No time to bury a friend: Is Billie Eilish teasing a James Bond theme song?

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LACall her Eilish. Billie Eilish. Well, maybe.

Rumors are buzzing that the "bad guy" singer will record the theme song to the upcoming new James Bond movie, No Time to Die. Over the weekend, the Bond fan site MI6-HQ.com reported that Eilish would be singing the title track. Now, it appears Billie herself is teasing that the report is indeed true.

In her Instagram Story, Eilish posted a number of photos of actresses from Bond films, including No Time to Die and Spectre's Léa Seydoux, Casino Royale's Eva Green and Die Another Day's Halle Berry.

Nothing has officially been confirmed, though, so stay tuned.

The theme song for the last Bond film, 2015's Spectre, was sung by Sam Smith. Previous theme songs singers include Chris Cornell, Adele, Madonna, Jack White and Alicia Keys, Garbage, Tina Turner, Paul McCartney, Gladys Knight and, of course, Shirley Bassey, who sang perhaps the most famous Bond song of all, 1964's "Goldfinger."

No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie and the fifth starring Daniel Craig in the title role, hits theaters April 10.

