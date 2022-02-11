No School Monday After Super Bowl!

Win Or Lose, Cincinnati Calls Off School Day After Super Bowl

Cincinnati Public Schools announced Monday that staff and students will have the day off Feb. 14, the day after the Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

In a letter sent to parents, the city’s largest school district cited “celebrating” the Bengals’ first Super Bowl victory as the reason it amended the academic calendar and made Feb. 14 a day off.

CPS board member Mike Moroski told the Cincinnati Enquirer that students in the district typically are off on the Monday after the Super Bowl. However, this year, the school calendar didn’t line up with Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area. After the Bengals reached the title game by defeating the favored Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, a request was made to change that, and it was OK’d.

The change reflects the mood around Cincinnati in a playoff run that started with the franchise’s first playoff victory in 31 years.