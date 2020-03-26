No rivalry here: Scooter Braun says Ariana Grande urged him to sign Demi Lovato

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Before Scooter Braun signed Demi Lovato to his management company last year, he made sure it was OK with his other female solo vocalist clients, Ariana Grande and Tori Kelly.

In an interview for Ashley Graham’s podcast Pretty Big Deal, Scooter says the two were immediately supportive of the idea. Ariana, in particular, urged him to sign Demi.

"Demi and Ariana went for coffee, and Ariana called me and said, ‘You have to do this. I want her with us. She's in our family. She'll be protected, she's my friend. I want her with us. I want you to help her,'" he recalls. "And I just thought that was really, really cool and very different from what you expect in today's music industry."

Not only that, but Ariana has even been giving feedback on Demi’s new album.

"We did a listening party with Demi of some of the songs with Ariana. Ariana was giving notes and saying how excited she is," Scooter says. "It's really, really nice when everyone's encouraging each other."

While the Taylor Swift drama wasn’t brought up during the interview, Scooter did share how he deals with haters online.

"I don't care,” he says. “My thing is very simple: I know my truth."

