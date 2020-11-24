No, Rihanna is not starring in 'Black Panther 2'

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Sorry to burst anyone’s bubble, but Rihanna won’t be starring in the upcoming Black Panther sequel.

E! refuted the rumors that started swirling on Monday and confirmed that the “Umbrella” singer will not be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The publication noted that, while there was good cause to believe that the nine-time Grammy winner was going to dust off her acting chops, there was no evidence to back up the rumors besides her name showing up in a Google search when looking up the cast members of Black Panther 2.

Beyond the Google search, the publication notes that there is nothing else that proves the 32-year-old singer will be heading to Wakanda.

Rihanna previously starred in films Ocean’s Eight, Battleship, and Guava Island. Black Panther 2 is set to start production in July of next year, with a newly reworked script following the tragic passing of the franchise’s star Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman died in August following a silent four-year battle with colon cancer.

The movie is expected to be released in theaters May 6, 2022.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved