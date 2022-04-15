No, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky did not break up, nor did he cheat on her

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

If you heard reports that Rihanna broke up with boyfriend A$AP Rocky over alleged infidelity — just know they’re untrue.

TMZ got the scoop on the latest rumor that Rocky cheated on Rih with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi. The report caused Rihanna’s name to trend on Twitter.

The outlet has since reached out to their sources and obtained confirmation the rumor is a hoax, with one source declaring it is “1 million percent not true.”

Soon after, Muaddi posted a statement on her Instagram Story vehemently denying the rumor.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded like spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” she wrote. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously.”

“However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits,” Muaddi added.

She went on to shame those spreading the rumor for desecrating “what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.” The Grammy-winner is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.

Muaddi adds she has “a great amount of respect and affection” for both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Because of that, she writes that she hopes speaking out will allow the Fenty Beauty mogul “to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business.”

