No pressure: Niall Horan's bucket list includes a Grammy, a number-one album & sold-out tour

Niall Horan has big expectations for his new album, Heartbreak Weather, and he's not shy about revealing them -- or sharing that he thinks the album is "brilliant.

Speaking to the U.K.'s Official Charts Company, Niall says of Heartbreak Weather, "I’m going to sound like the biggest fan of myself here, but the songs on this album are brilliant and I’m not bored of them in the slightest.”

Maybe that's why Niall's expectations are so high. Asked to name his bucket list items, the former One Direction member says, "I’d love to win a Grammy. This year I’d like a number-one album and a sold-out tour."

"Now that I’ve got to a certain point in my career, I’d like to stay at this level or get bigger," he continues. "It’s what drives me -- I always want to out-do myself. Last album, I played Brixton Academy in London, this album, I want to play Wembley Arena.”

Niall is just as complimentary about the music he made with One Direction. Asked to name the group's best song, he says, "I was listening to a few recently because I want to put one or two in my live show. I love a song called 'Stockholm Syndrome;' a track called 'Girl Almighty' as well. Basically, the last two albums are f***ing brilliant."

But 1D's first album? Not so much. Asked to name the group's worst song, Niall says, "'Na Na Na'...there's a few from that first album that are howlers. It still got to number one, though!"

Niall's currently scheduled to hit the road in North America in support of Heartbreak Weather in late April, but those dates could be canceled. He's also recently announced a summer leg of the North American tour.

