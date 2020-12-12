No One Wants These Gifts…Check The List Before Continuing To Shop

A company called Wright Brand Bacon is giving people a chance to exchange bad Christmas gifts for BACON this year. You can find out more on their Instagram page.

They also commissioned a survey to find the WORST possible gifts you can give someone. Here are the top eight . . .

1. An ugly sweater. Including ironically ugly Christmas sweaters and normal sweaters that you’d just never wear.

2. A necktie. It’s one of those classic bad gifts you get Dad.

3. A coffee mug.

4. A scarf. Probably because it’s something most people already have.

5. A robe. Again, it’s an okay gift, but only if they don’t have one they like.

6. Candles.

7. Socks.

8. Weird jewelry you’d never wear.

The survey also asked what we do with bad gifts. And a lot of us like to have them on hand, just in case the person we got them from comes over to visit. Just over half of us will put an item out on display if we know the person is coming to visit.