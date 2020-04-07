No Movies Right Now….So Why Not Call Out Bingo!

There are SO many ways to make a difference right now. Here’s one you probably didn’t think of: MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY played virtual bingo with senior citizens.

Matthew and his family, including his mother, joined a Zoom call with residents of a senior living facility in Texas, and it sounds like everyone had a blast.

The facility posted a video, and said, quote, “Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo!

“Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink.”

(People)

…..How is old Syrus???