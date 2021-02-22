No more times: Daft Punk has broken up

Michael Kovac/WireImage

Daft Punk is no more.

On Monday morning, the French duo uploaded an eight-minute video on YouTube titled “Epilogue,” showing the masked members literally walking off into the sunset. Their publicist confirmed to Variety that Daft Punk has indeed broken up.

Formed in 1993 by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, Daft Punk became a hugely popular and influential electronic act thanks to singles including “One More Time” and “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” the latter of which was famously sampled in Kanye West‘s hit “Stronger.”

The duo was equally known for their identity-concealing robot masks and their elaborate live shows, which were captured in the iconic live albums Alive 1997 and Alive 2007.

Daft Punk reached a whole new level with their 2013 album Random Access Memories, which spawned the mega-hit “Get Lucky,” a collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers. That record, named Album of the Year at the 2014 Grammy Awards, would turn out to be Daft Punk’s final release.



