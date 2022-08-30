No more Demi documentaries: “I’m sick of watching myself”

ABC/Randy Holmes

When Demi Lovato released their 2021 album Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over, they also released a four-part documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. It was the third documentary in which the singer detailed their personal struggles, following 2017’s Simply Complicated and 2012’s Stay Strong. But now, Demi says, they’re done with docs.

Speaking to Alternative Press, Demi explains, “Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are, too. And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos.”

While Demi used those documentaries to discuss topics like their substance abuse, rehab, eating disorder, sexuality, sexual assault, mental health issues and more, they now regret putting them all out before their 30th birthday.

In particular, Demi says their feelings about drugs have changed: In Dancing with the Devil, they said their version of sobriety included smoking pot and drinking in moderation. That’s no longer the case.

“I wish I would have waited until I had my s**t figured out more because now it’s cemented,” Demi explains. “Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else.” The next time they want to tell all, they say, it’ll be in the form of a book or a sit-down interview.

“My story’s not done,” they explain, “So I want to be able to say by the time I’ve written a book, ‘OK, this is me grown up.’”

Another thing they won’t do anymore? Make pop music. Or, as Demi puts it to Alternative Press, “I think that my pop-R&B days are gonezo.”

