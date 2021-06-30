No “Mistake”: Maroon 5 scores 15th number-one on ‘Billboard’s Adult Pop chart

Travis Schneider

There aren’t a lot of artists who were big in 2004 who are still topping the pop charts today, but Maroon 5 is one of them.

The group’s latest hit, “Beautiful Mistakes,” has just hit number one on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay radio chart — and it’s the group’s 15th chart-topper since 2004, when they first scored with “This Love.” Maroon 5’s most recent previous chart-topper was “Memories,” which spent 14 weeks at number one, from December 2019 to March 2020.

The act with the second most number-ones on the Adult Pop Airplay chart is Pink, with only 10. Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are in third place, with eight each.

Maroon 5 also holds the record for the most total weeks at number one on the Adult Pop Airplay: 101 in all. The runner-up, Matchbox Twenty, has only spent 54 weeks on top.

“Beautiful Mistakes,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, currently is number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, which measures airplay, streams and sales. It’s from Adam Levine and company’s latest album, JORDI. In addition to Megan, the album includes more guest appearances than any previous Maroon 5 album: everyone from Stevie Nicks and H.E.R. to blackbear and rapper YG drop by.

Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine tells ABC Audio that because the album was made remotely, it was easy for the band to simply email songs to people, have them add a part and have them send it back.

“It’s awesome when you get to reach out to these artists that you don’t really know in real life,” James says. “The Christmas morning type of feeling when you send something out and then wait for it to come back and see what they’ve done is always really exciting, and it’s always a surprise.”

