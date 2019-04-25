No Longer Have Vacation Envy! Fake It!

No money to go to Hawaii? No time to visit the Grand Canyon? That’s ok. A company will make it look like you went.

The folks at Fake A Vacation will superimpose pictures of you at vacation destinations so you can post them on social media.

Some people do it because they had to cancel a vacation at the last minute. Others do it just to be phony.

A survey said 10 percent of people have put up fake vacation pictures on Facebook or Instagram.

Would you pay for this? Where would you want your fake pictures to be? I’d be on a mountain top! Make it look like I actually climbed alllll the way up there!