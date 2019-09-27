No “Lie”: Lukas Graham releases new single and video

Warner Records

Warner RecordsLukas Graham is back with a new single called “Lie,” and a video to go with it.

On the track, frontman Lukas Forchhammer sings about an ex who’s with someone else but is clearly still in love with him. The song was partially inspired by his now-fiance; the official artwork for the song is a photo of Lukas taken on the same night the couple met.

The video explores the song’s themes through a teenage romance. We see a girl torn between two guys, as Lukas sings, “So much for supposed to be’s/Girl I wish you luck gettin’ over me/And supposedly/You’re with him but wish you were holding me.”

Lukas Graham kicks off their North American tour October 22 in Seattle, WA. Their sophomore album, 3 (The Purple Album), featuring the single “Love Someone,” was released last year.

