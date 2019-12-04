No December wedding for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, source says

iStock/nzphotonz

iStock/nzphotonzKaty Perry and Orlando Bloom aren’t rushing down the aisle anytime soon.

A source tells Us Weekly the two have postponed their initial plans to get married in December. But don’t worry, there’s no trouble in paradise.

“They changed the timing due to the location they want,” an insider says, adding, “They’re beyond in love.”

According to the source, the couple will have “one local wedding party” and another “destination wedding party.”

Things will move a little quicker when it comes to having babies, the source dishes. Katy is already taking on the role of stepmom for Orlando’s eight-year-old son, Flynn, but apparently she’s ready to have kids of her own.

“Katy wants to have her first kid soon after they get married,” the insider says.

Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine's Day of this year. Katy was previously married to comedian Russell Brand, while Orlando was married to model Miranda Kerr, the mother of his son.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.