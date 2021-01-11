No change in "Mood" on top of Hot 100, as it seems "Anyone" can set a new record

ABC

The “Mood” hasn’t changed much from 2020 to 2021: The hit single by 24kGold and iann dior remains on top of the Billboard Hot 100 for an eighth week in all. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber proves “Anyone” can set a chart record.

Justin, who’s currently at number-four with his single “Holy,” sees his brand-new song “Anyone” debut at number six on the Hot 100. It’s Justin’s 22nd top-10 hit and his 13th number-one on the Digital Song Sales chart.

As Billboard notes, Justin now has more number-ones on the Digital Song Sales chart than any solo male artist, passing fellow Canadian Drake, who had 12. Only two acts have more than Justin: Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

Meanwhile, AJR has scored their first Billboard Hot 100 top-10 hit, as “Bang!” climbs from #11 to number nine. The band previously cracked the Hot 100 with the songs “I’m Ready,” “Weak” and “Burn the House Down.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.