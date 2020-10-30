No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake!

No bake is my kind of baking! You can easily add nutmeg, clove, cinnamon to make it pumpkin spice cheesecake!
Ingredients
- 12 HONEY MAID Honey Grahams, finely crushed (about 1-3/4 cups crumbs)
- 6 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 3/4 cup sugar, divided
- 1 pkg. (8 oz.) brick cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1-1/2 cups thawed frozen whipped topping, divided
- 2 Tbsp. caramel ice cream topping
- 1/2 cup glazed pecan halves
Instructions
- HEAT oven to 350°F.
- COMBINE graham crumbs, butter and 1/4 cup sugar; press onto bottom and up side of 9-inch pie plate.
- BAKE 7 to 8 min. or until lightly browned. Cool completely.
- BEAT cream cheese and remaining sugar in large bowl with mixer until blended. Add pumpkin and spice; mix well. Stir in 1 cup whipped topping. Spoon into prepared crust.
- REFRIGERATE 4 hours or until firm.
- TOP with remaining whipped topping, caramel topping and nuts before serving.