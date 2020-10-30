No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake!

No bake is my kind of baking! You can easily add nutmeg, clove, cinnamon to make it pumpkin spice cheesecake!

Ingredients 12 HONEY MAID Honey Grahams, finely crushed (about 1-3/4 cups crumbs)

6 Tbsp. butter, melted

3/4 cup sugar, divided

1 pkg. (8 oz.) brick cream cheese, softened

1 cup canned pumpkin

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1-1/2 cups thawed frozen whipped topping, divided

2 Tbsp. caramel ice cream topping

1/2 cup glazed pecan halves

