Nikki

No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake!

No bake is my kind of baking! You can easily add nutmeg, clove, cinnamon to make it pumpkin spice cheesecake!

Ingredients

  • 12 HONEY MAID Honey Grahams, finely crushed (about 1-3/4 cups crumbs)
  • 6 Tbsp. butter, melted
  • 3/4 cup sugar, divided
  • 1 pkg. (8 oz.) brick cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
  • 1-1/2 cups thawed frozen whipped topping, divided
  • 2 Tbsp. caramel ice cream topping
  • 1/2 cup glazed pecan halves

Instructions

  • HEAT  oven to 350°F.
  • COMBINE  graham crumbs, butter and 1/4 cup sugar; press onto bottom and up side of 9-inch pie plate.
  • BAKE  7 to 8 min. or until lightly browned. Cool completely.
  • BEAT  cream cheese and remaining sugar in large bowl with mixer until blended. Add pumpkin and spice; mix well. Stir in 1 cup whipped topping. Spoon into prepared crust.
  • REFRIGERATE  4 hours or until firm.
  • TOP  with remaining whipped topping, caramel topping and nuts before serving.