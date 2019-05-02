NKOTB press play on Mixtape Tour with Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany & Naughty By Nature

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Taylor Hill/FilmMagicSummer means nostalgic package tours, and Thursday night kicks off one that'll give you all the late '80s/early '90s feels: The Mixtape Tour, starring New Kids on the Block with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Naughty by Nature and Debbie Gibson. New Kid Joey McIntyre says fans are super-excited and, frankly, so is he.

"It's gonna be fantastic," he tells ABC Radio. "I remember before we had our big album Hangin' Tough, we would ride around and 'Push It' by Salt-N-Pepa was everything...To finally get to tour with them is amazing. Naughty by Nature...they're like family now. And Debbie and Tiffany -- the fans are so excited about that!"

"We've always had successful tours, thank God, we try to put the packages together," he continues. "But...when you get emails from friends you haven't heard from in a year, you know it's gonna be exciting!"

Adding to the excitement? The prospect of all five acts performing together, which New Kid Danny Wood predicts they will, on their song "80s Baby," included on the 30th anniversary edition of Hangin' Tough.

"It's Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson on one record, so we hope we do that [in concert]," he says. "We hope the show ends up like a mixtape, with groups coming in and out...but still us giving the audience a full New Kids show."

And while the New Kids have been singing their hits for decades, Jonathan Knight says it's never boring.

"For me, every city is fresh and every crowd is fresh," he tells ABC Radio. "Every tour, we change stuff up a little bit but...it's just the being in a different city every night [that] makes it so exciting, and...the reaction from the fans everywhere."



Here are the Mixtape Tour dates:

5/2 -- Cincinnati, OH, U.S. Bank Arena

5/4 -- Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

5/5 -- Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

5/7 -- Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

5/8 -- St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

5/9 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

5/10 -- Memphis, TN, FedEx Forum

5/11 -- New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

5/13 -- Corpus Christi, TX, American Bank Center

5/15 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center

5/16 -- San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

5/17 -- Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

5/18 -- Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

5/21 -- El Paso, TX, UTEP Don Haskins Center

5/22 -- Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/23 -- San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

5/24 -- Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

5/25 -- Las Vegas, NV, Mandalay Bay Events Center

5/26 -- Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

5/28 -- Bakersfield, CA, Rabobank Arena

5/29 -- San Jose, CA, SAP Center

5/30 -- Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

6/1 -- Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

6/2 -- Portland, OR, Moda Center

6/4 -- Boise, ID, Taco Bell Arena

6/6 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

6/7 -- Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

6/8 -- Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

6/9 -- Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

6/11 -- St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

6/12 -- Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

6/13 -- Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

6/14 -- Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena

6/18 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

6/19 -- Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

6/21 -- Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

6/22 -- Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

6/23 -- Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

6/25 -- Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

6/27 -- Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

6/28 -- Boston, MA, TD Garden

6/30 -- Uniondale, NY, NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

7/2 -- Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

7/3 -- Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

7/5 -- Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

7/6 -- Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

7/7 -- Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

7/9 -- Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

7/10 -- Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

7/11 -- Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena (Philips)

7/12 -- Jacksonville, FL, Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

7/13 -- Orlando, FL, Amway Center

7/14 -- Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Event Center

