"Nightmare" music video director talks Halsey's "fearless" vision and all-female crew

Saamuel Richard

Saamuel RichardHalsey’s new song “Nightmare” makes a powerful statement on womanhood, and her music video for the song was equally as bold.

The clip features Halsey embodying various different personas, from punk rocker to dominatrix to pin-up model to housewife to businesswoman.

"She really wanted to show how multifaceted women are," director Hannah Lux Davis tells MTV News. "We could be fighting in the street for sport and we could be in lingerie, really sexy and feminine and clean. That was the biggest thing that she wanted to say--— just showcasing all different sides of what a woman is, and how every side is just f***ing awesome."

Davis, who previously worked with Halsey on "Alone" and directed Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" and "7 rings" videos, calls Halsey “fearless.”

"She just has zero regard for her body and just throws herself around in a way that's crazy,” she says. “In one shot, she was thrashing so hard that she fell to the floor on her butt. I just remember being like, 'Oh my god, I have to use that, it's so rock and roll.'”

She adds, “She's a really smart girl and I feel like she gets how powerful this video can be, and so she really put it all out there.”

Davis says she also appreciated that a video with a strong feminist message also had an all-female cast -- including model Cara Delevingne and Blondie's Debbie Harry -- and crew.

“If you preach girl power and if you're going to have songs that are about women, for women, and fighting for women, you better have a woman director,” Davis says.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.