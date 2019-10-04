Nifty 50: Watch Gwen Stefani celebrate her birthday with flowers, kids, multiple cakes and Blake

Trae Patton/NBCDidn't get an invite to Gwen Stefani's 50th birthday party? No worries: It's all on her Instagram Story.

The singer and Voice coach posed multiple photos and videos of her celebration on Thursday. People reports the bash took place at her parents' home on Thursday. Gwen's three sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo were all there, as well as her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

“It was a family celebration. It seemed to be just what Gwen wanted. Blake spent a few days in Oklahoma and returned to L.A. just in time for her birthday,” a source told People.

In the videos, Gwen shows off all the flowers she received, including an absolutely enormous bowl of pink, white and purple blossoms from Blake. She also received multiple cakes and pies. Many of the sweets came from Shelli Azoff, the wife of Gwen's manager.

"Shelli Azoff is a maniac!” exclaims Gwen, as Blake starts singing the 1983 hit "Maniac" from the movie Flashdance.

We also get a glimpse of the festive table, with place cards made up of photos of Gwen at various stages in her life, and see her opening a gift with some help from Apollo.

"I'm feeling super, super, loved," Gwen says in her Instagram Story. "Thank you everybody for all your birthday messages."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.