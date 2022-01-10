Nicole Scherzinger announces cancellation of Pussycat Dolls reunion tour

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Sorry, Pussycat Dolls fans. Nicole Scherzinger has announced that their reunion tour is canceled amid spikes in COVID-19 cases.

According to Us Weekly, the Masked Singer judge took to Instagram Stories on Friday and shared, “Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD — we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty. With the ever-evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic, I understand the decision that the tour dates had to be canceled.”

“I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life,” continued Scherzinger, 43, “and while I’m naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we achieved in the short amount of time we had together before COVID,”

“I can’t put into words the amount of love, admiration and gratitude I have for the other girls in the group, and the fans that have supported us,” she added, referencing her fellow group members “Stay safe and health — Love and blessings.”

The announcement not only shocked fans but apparently also the other members of the group, which includes Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Melody Thornton and Kimberly Wyatt.

In a joint statement, Carmit and Jess responded, “We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled. As of now, there has been no official notification of that. Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life-altering experience full of some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for.”

“This tour may have come to an end but it is not the end of the Dolls story,” they added. “We created a sisterhood that will live on.”

