Nicky Youre wants to perform on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ *every* year: “I’d be all for it!”

Nicky Youre is one of the performers on the LA party portion of ABC’s Dick Clark‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing December 31 at 8 p.m. ET. And far from being upset about having to work on New Year’s Eve, the “Sunroof” singer says he can’t imagine anything better.

“It’s my favorite time of the year, so I would love to do nothing more than music, because that’s my favorite thing to do right now. So if I can do this every year, I’d be all for it,” he told ABC Audio during rehearsals for the show.

Nicky called being part of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, now in its 51st year, “definitely just a big honor,” adding, “I’ve seen the names that have done it before, and to imagine myself up there was the craziest feeling. So I’m just, like, stoked and blessed and I hope everyone enjoys it.”

Nicky says if he wasn’t performing on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which will also feature performances from everyone from Duran Duran, New Edition and Jax to Dove Cameron, Lauren Spencer Smith and Armani White, he’d be out with friends or “making classic holiday cookies and pies and stuff like that” with his sister.

As for New Year’s resolutions, Nicky says the ones he made last year certainly came to pass.

“I usually just make a list of, like, 10 things I want to do that year, whether it’s, like, working out a couple times a week. Putting out new music was one for last year,” he notes. “Quitting my full-time job was last year, which I was able to do. I think that was the thing I was most proud of.”

Nicky’s goal for 2023 is to put out new music so he’s not just the “Sunroof” guy.

