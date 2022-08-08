Nicki Minaj to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

MTV

With the VMAs just days away, MTV is gradually revealing details about the forthcoming event. The latest update: Nicki Minaj is set to receive the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The honor is typically given as a lifetime achievement award or recognition of an artist’s contributions and impact on music video and pop culture.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, Paramount’s president of music, music talent, programming & events. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.’”

Nicki has taken the VMA stage on several occasions, as both a performer and winner of several awards. This year will mark her first appearance on the stage since 2018, when she performed “Majesty,” “Ganga Burn,” “FEFE” and “Barbie Dreams” — a medley of songs from her album Queen. She is also nominated in the category of Best Hip Hop Video for the Lil Baby-assisted “Do We Have a Problem?”

The 2022 VMAs are set to air on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Meanwhile, Nicki will premiere her Queen Radio show on August 11, followed by the release of her upcoming single, “Super Freaky Girl.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.