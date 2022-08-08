Music News

Nicki Minaj to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

VMAs
MTV

With the VMAs just days away, MTV is gradually revealing details about the forthcoming event. The latest update: Nicki Minaj is set to receive the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The honor is typically given as a lifetime achievement award or recognition of an artist’s contributions and impact on music video and pop culture.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, Paramount’s president of music, music talent, programming & events. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.’”

Nicki has taken the VMA stage on several occasions, as both a performer and winner of several awards. This year will mark her first appearance on the stage since 2018, when she performed “Majesty,” “Ganga Burn,” “FEFE” and “Barbie Dreams” — a medley of songs from her album Queen. She is also nominated in the category of Best Hip Hop Video for the Lil Baby-assisted “Do We Have a Problem?”

The 2022 VMAs are set to air on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Meanwhile, Nicki will premiere her Queen Radio show on August 11, followed by the release of her upcoming single, “Super Freaky Girl.”

