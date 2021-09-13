Nicki Minaj says she’s not attending the Met Gala because she’s unvaccinated

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj isn’t in attendance at this year’s Met Gala, which is currently underway in New York City, and she revealed that it’s because she hasn’t been vaccinated for COVID-19.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” the rapper tweeted. “if I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now.”

She added, “In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

Nicki also revealed that she recently contracted COVID after prepping for the MTV VMAs and shooting a video. Last week, Nicki announced that she would not be performing at Sunday’s VMAs as she’d planned, but did not give a reason why at the time.

In response to a fan on Twitter who posted about needing to be vaccinated for certain jobs, Nicki added that she is open to getting the vaccine in the future. “I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc.,” she wrote.

“Which vaccine would you recommend?” she asked her Barbz. “It’s #QueenRadio time. Talk to me.”

