Nicki Minaj says she has an “epic” song with Adele on the way

A couple of weeks ago, Ryan Tedder faked us out by jokingly teasing a collab between Adele and Beyoncé. But now, it seems we have a real Adele collab to look forward to.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nicki Minaj spills the beans that she’s got a song with Adele on the way.

"Yes and yes, yes and yes, wooo hoo!" the rapper confirms, adding, "But Adele made me swear to secrecy that I'm not allowed to tell anyone that I'm working with her. And that we already shot a video. And it's an epic song! Ahh!"

Adele has been a longtime Nicki fan. Back in 2016, she went viral for rapping Nicki’s verse from Kanye West’s song “Monster” on an episode of "Carpool Karaoke." Earlier this year, she recreated the moment for guests at a Los Angeles party.

The new song could be part of Adele’s new album, which she’s been teasing is in the works. Meanwhile, Nicki has another collaboration on the upcoming Charlie’s Angels soundtrack. She teams up with her pal Ariana Grande and Normani for the song “Bad to You.”

"I'm proud of her, 'cause she executive produced that album and I'm proud to be a part of something that's her baby," Nicki says of Ari. "It's always good working with her because we actually -- unlike other artists -- we actually have a real friendship outside, in the real world.”

The Charlie's Angels soundtrack is due out November 1.

