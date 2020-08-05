Nicki Minaj praises Megan Thee Stallion in 'Variety's Young Hollywood Issue

It’s safe to say everyone loves Megan Thee Stallion — including Nicki Minaj.



Last year, the Houston hottie dropped her #1 single, “Hot Girl Summer,” with Nicki. Now, in Variety‘s latest Young Hollywood Issue, Nicki applauds Megan for staying on top of her education studies at Texas Southern University as she also stays on top of the music charts.

“One of my favorite things about Meg is her desire to further her education,” Nicki tells the trade magazine. “It’s so important for women to feel inspired to achieve goals outside of social media, where the focus is usually placed on their bodies or who they’re dating at the time. Women are more than just baby mamas, and we can continue to prove that by being goal-oriented, bettering ourselves, and being independent. Megan is the perfect example that we can have fun and be smart at the same time.”

Earlier this year, Megan shared her braggadocious “Savage” anthem with fellow Houston native Beyoncé. The two built a friendship since meeting at Jay-Z‘s New Year’s Eve party.

“In the first five minutes of the conversation, I felt like I’ve been knowing her all my life,” Megan said. “She treated me like family, and now I feel like I am family. We talk all the time.”

As Megan continues to build a relationship with the music industry’s most prominent artists, there’s always room for more. This Friday, Megan and Cardi B will release her upcoming collaboration, “WAP.”

