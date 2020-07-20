Nicki Minaj is "preggers" with her first child

Nicki Minaj is officially expecting a mini barb!

On Monday, the Queen broke the internet, per usual, when she shared a jaw-dropping baby bump photo on Instagram, confirming pregnancy rumors that have been spreading over the last few months.

“Preggers,” Nicki captioned the photo of herself cradling her baby bump. In the photo, she wears a floral-themed bra, fringe-decorated heels, and a stunning yellow wig while sitting on a light pink couch. Does that mean she’s having a girl?

In another photo, Nicki wears a blue wig, and a pink and blue fringed outfit with yellow ruffles on her shoulder.

The comments are flooded with congratulations messages and heart-eye emojis from the likes of Halle Berry, rapper Young MA, fashion model Duckie Thot, Sam Smith, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Beenie Man and more.

This will be Nicki’s first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty, since the couple tied the knot last October. The couple dated as teenagers and reconnected in 2018.

The Barbz have been speculating Nicki’s pregnancy for months, especially after her latest video for “Trollz,” with Tekashi 6ixNine, in which she appeared to be deliberately concealing a possible baby bump.

Last May, the “Good Form” rapper teased fans on Twitter about her pregnancy, while promoting her first Billboard Hot 100 record, “Say So” remix, with Doja Cat. Nick shared she was having cravings for steak, shrimp, red meat, her famous cheeseburgers, and salad with “extra jalapeños” and had experienced nausea and peeing nonstop.

“Omg, what do you think this means, guys? Lmaooooooooooo,” Nicki tweeted.

Congratulations, Nicki Minaj!

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.