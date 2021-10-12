Nicki Minaj defends Jesy Nelson following Blackfishing accusations

Polydor Records

Nicki Minaj is featured on Jesy Nelson‘s new “Boyz” single, and as the former Little Mix member is being accused of Blackfishing, Pink Barbie is coming to her defense.

Following the release of the song, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, the only current Black member of Little Mix, slammed Jesy for attempting to look Black in leaked messages.

“Sweetheart, take them text messages and shove it up your f***ing a**,” Minaj said during an Instagram Live session. “Don’t try to come out and ruin anyone. Let her enjoy this time. If you was in this woman’s group and you ain’t taking about this sh** for 10 years, and as soon as you see she got a video come out with Nicki Minaj and Puffy, now you sending the stations text messages and all this sh**.”

Nelson said to Minaj during the IG Live session, “My intention was never ever to offend people of color with this video and my song…’90s R&B were the best years in music. I just wanted to celebrate that. I just want to celebrate that era of music is what I love.”

“It’s just hard for me because I was in a group with two women of color for nine years and it was never brought up to me up until the last music video,” Jesy added, referring to Little Mix’s 2020 music video “Sweet Melody.” She said that was the first time Pinnock made Blackfishing accusations about her.

Following their Instagram Live discussion, Minaj tweeted, “Don’t call things out when they benefit your personal vendetta to ppl. Call them out immediately once you see it chile. Don’t wait a decade after you’ve made millions with the person.”

