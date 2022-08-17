Nicki Minaj calls “coward” Kevin Federline a “clown” for using Britney Spears’ children against her

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

The fallout continues for Kevin Federline, who found himself in hot water for airing his alleged family troubles with Britney Spears. Now, Nicki Minaj is weighing in on the drama.

The rapper, who toured with Britney in 2011 and also hopped on a remix of her song “Till the World Ends,” openly condemned Federline on an Amp livestream Tuesday.

“Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be,” she lambasted, according to Twitter user @breatheonmiley, who captured the moment. “To be a whole, grown f***ing man. And as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin — to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down?”

Minaj blasted Federline for “going to the media” with negative stories about his famous ex-wife and using their sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden, against her.

“Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with,” said Nicki. She then accused Federline of not only “being taken care of by” Britney, but that he’s using the pop star’s “fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment.”

“And you think you’re gonna f***ing have karma from it? You think it’s OK? You think that anybody is gonna feel sorry for you?” she continued.

Nicki then turned her attention toward Britney and declared, “She loves her kids more than life itself.” She accused Federline of weaponizing that love.

“How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense,” she blasted. “They’re kids! They don’t know how detrimental this is. But you know!”

Nicki finished by warning Federline to “leave [Britney] the f*** alone!”

