Nick Lachey to host, Debbie Gibson to judge Nickelodeon's "America’s Most Musical Family"

Bonnie Osborne/NickelodeonNick Lachey is set to host Nickelodeon’s new music competition show, America’s Most Musical Family.

The 98 Degrees singer joins Debbie Gibson, who’ll be part of the show’s celebrity judging panel, along with R&B star Ciara and online media personality David Dobrik. Together, they’ll help 30 families compete for a recording contract with Republic Records and a $250,000 cash prize.

“Cat’s out of the bag!! Excited to finally announce that I am the host of @Nickelodeon’s new music competition show, AMMF coming this fall!” Nick tweeted Thursday. “There are some insanely talented families so it looks like @DavidDobrik, @ciara and @DebbieGibson have their work cut out for them.”

The 12-episode series will feature a variety of talented and diverse families or two or more relatives – including a father/daughter duo, sibling groups and a 12-member multi-generational brass ensemble.

Production begins this week in Los Angeles and is scheduled to premiere later this fall.

