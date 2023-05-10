Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka, reveals her favorite song from Jonas Brothers’ new album

Republic Records

The Jonas Brothers have famously said that they let their wives pick their singles, and so far, they seem to have pretty good instincts. So you may be interested to know which song on their upcoming album, The Album, is the favorite of Nick Jonas‘ wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Priyanka says, “I love the new album so much and there’s a song called ‘Walls’ which they’ve performed a few times which just goes off, especially live … that song is just so amazing live, and I’m really looking forward that in the stadiums!”

“Walls” is the last song on The Album, and it was inspired by Oasis and “Hey Jude” by The Beatles.

In other Priyanka news, she’s sharing details of how she and Nick first got together on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Priyanka says he slid into her DMs with the message, “I’ve been told we should meet.”

“How cocky!” Priyanka laughs. “So sexy!”

She revealed she then Googled Nick. His video for the song “Close” came up, and she says after she saw it — and his body — “I immediately sent him my number!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.