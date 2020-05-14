Nick Jonas to surprise essential workers on Amazon's 'Regular Heroes'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicNick Jonas is showing his support for people making a difference in their local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer will appear on next week’s episode of Amazon’s Regular Heroes, a show spotlighting these individuals’ selfless acts.

The May 22 episode will feature Diana Wilson, an EMT from Queens, NY; Reverend Andy Bales, the CEO of the Union Rescue Mission, which helps homeless people in Los Angeles; and Serita Lockley, a trucker from Middlsex County, VA who has been transporting essential items during the pandemic.

Nick will help surprise these heroes with donations of goods, services and more, so they can continue their good work in their respective communities.

New episodes of Regular Heroes will be available every Friday through June 26 on Amazon Prime.

You can also catch Nick and his brothers in their new concert film on Amazon Prime, Happiness Continues.

