Nick Jonas takes us to church in the music video for "This Is Heaven"

The highly anticipated music video for Nick Jonas‘ “This Is Heaven” is finally here! Nick released the video on Wednesday and he not only transported his fans back in time…he took them to church.

“This Is Heaven,” filmed in the U.K., explores Nick’s struggle with writer’s block, as he attempts to write a script on a typewriter in a ’70s-era NASA-like control room. To get himself back into his writing groove, he roams the halls, listens to music and plays with various gadgets on the console.

There are also moments where he sinks into despair, drinking from a bottle of tequila as he scrutinizes his work.

Between shots of him trying to regain his mojo, Nick is seen singing at St. John’s Church, located in London’s Hyde Park, while being backed by the London Community Gospel Choir led by Anthony Williams.

Eventually, the Jonas Brother steps outside and runs around a lush forest before standing in the sunlight as he looks up at the sky.

“This Is Heaven” is from Nick’s Spaceman album. He previously revealed that it’s about being reunited with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas after they spent months apart to work on separate projects.

Spaceman is available for streaming now.

By Danielle Long

