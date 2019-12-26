Nick Jonas surprises Priyanka with a snowmobile for Christmas

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoAfter Priyanka Chopra surprised him with a puppy last month for their first anniversary, Nick Jonas surprised her with the ultimate Christmas gift.

Nick got Santa Claus to deliver a snowmobile to his wife, complete with a big red bow. It was apparently exactly what she wanted.

"Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas," Priyanka wrote on Instagram, along with photos of the gift and a video of her and Nick riding it.

Nick also posted a photo of Priyanka posing on the snowmobile. "Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas,” he wrote.

The couple spent the holidays in a snowy location with Priyanka’s family. It’s Nick and Priyanka's second Christmas together as a married couple, after tying the knot on December 1 of last year.

