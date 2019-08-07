Nick Jonas sells his Beverly Hills bachelor pad for nearly $7 million

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoNick Jonas is a married man now -- so it was time to ditch the bachelor pad.

A Realtor.com listing confirms the Jonas Brother has sold his Beverly Hills home for $6.9 million. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom modern home comes with a pool, floor-to-ceiling windows and beautiful outdoor views.

Records for the listing show Nick bought the house back in April 2018 for $6.5 million, before his December marriage to Priyanka Chopra. Nick posted a photo of himself back in November posing in front of the pool with the gifts he'd bought for his groomsmen: Lime scooters.

According to TMZ, Nick and Priyanka are now looking to buy a new place together – and they’re ready for a major upgrade. They’re reportedly hunting for something in the $20 million range.

But Nick isn’t the only pop star unloading some real estate. Zayn Malik is ditching his SoHo, New York penthouse just over a year after purchasing it for around $10 million. TMZ reports he’s currently trying to sell it for $10.8 million.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.