Nick Jonas says his dream role is playing Bruce Springsteen in a biopic

On screen, Nick Jonas has played everything from a World War II soldier to a video game avatar. But his real dream, he says, is to play The Boss.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Nick says he’s a massive fan of fellow New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen, and reveals, “It is a dream of mine, and I’ll just go ahead and say it, hoping that it gets to the right ears, but it’s a dream of mine to play him in a movie one day and tell his story in some way that would be honoring to him and that he could be involved with.”

“Growing up in New Jersey, Bruce obviously has a special place in my heart and my creative life,” Nick explains, adding, “[I] could only hope to have a career as lengthy as his and as important as his has been to people. And that was the thing that really stood out to me after going to [one of his] show[s] is just, he’s been a champion for his fans entire career and you see it at the shows.”

“It’s about them,” Nick says of the fans. “Every moment’s about them, them having the best experience, best night of their week, their life, their year, whatever. Me and [my] brothers kind of said that about our shows…So we try to bring that same energy and that’s all thanks to Bruce’s model.”

And speaking of rock stars of the ’70s and ’80s, Nick also tells Zane that his new album Spaceman has been heavily influenced by Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins, both members of the U.K. progressive rock band Genesis who went on to top the charts as solo stars.

