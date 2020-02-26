Nick Jonas says Adam Levine was first to text him about spinach in his teeth at the Grammys

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCLast month, Nick Jonas performed at the Grammys and the whole internet was quick to point out he had a piece of spinach in his teeth. But Nick revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night that the first text he got about his toothy mishap was from none other than former The Voice coach Adam Levine.

Nick explained that after getting off stage, “I went to my phone, and the first message on my phone was from Adam Levine. He’s like, ‘Nice performance, you had a little schmutz in your teeth.'”

Nick said he was left wondering why no one -- not even his brothers Joe and Kevin -- clued him in beforehand.

“Here’s the thing that’s really frustrating about this,” Nick told Fallon. “First of all, there was spinach in my teeth from my breakfast. In the entire day, no one thought to be like, ‘Hey man, there’s something back there?'”

Nick also revealed the Jonas Brothers are pretty much done with their new album and preparing for their Las Vegas residency in April. Nick is currently serving as a coach on The Voice, following Adam's departure.

Later in the show, Nick and Jimmy played a game of "Slay It, Don’t Spray It," where they had to finish the lyrics of a popular song in order for their opponent to get sprayed in the face with water.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.





