Nick Jonas producing new Netflix romantic comedy series 'Dash & Lily'

Peggy SirotaBetween touring with the Jonas Brothers and acting in movies like the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level and Midway, Nick Jonas is also finding time to be a TV producer.

Deadline reports that Nick is teaming with Shawn Levy, whose production company 21 Laps brought us Stranger Things, for a romantic comedy series called Dash & Lily. Filming has already started on the project, which should debut next year.

Based on the young adult book series Dash & Lily's Book of Dares, the eight-episode series follows New York City teens Dash, played by Austin Abrams and Lily, played by Midori Francis. During the holiday season, the two "trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth" across New York, according to Deadline.

In a statement, Levy says, "This show is inspiring to us and promises to give audiences a uniquely romantic and entertaining New York City holiday adventure.”

Deadline notes that Nick first worked together on the movie Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, in which the Jonas Brothers appeared and which Levy directed and produced.

