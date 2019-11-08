Nick Jonas' personal connection to his new movie 'Midway': "It's really meaningful to our family"

Reiner Bajo

Reiner BajoNick Jonas is one of the many stars in the new WWII drama Midway, in theaters today. The movie is based on a major turning point in the war, in which the U.S. Navy won a decisive battle against the Japanese Navy. Nick plays a real-life sailor whose quick action saved the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier -- and he says he has a very personal connection to the story.

"My father served in the military and served in the Navy," Nick explained at the movie's premiere. "So it's really meaningful to our family."

And I think that to tell it on a scale like this, in a film like this, [and] introduce it to a new audience as well, it's an honor," he continued. "And hopefully we've done this story justice."

Nick says while playing his character, Aviation Machinist Mate Bruno Gaido, he learned a lot, since he wasn't exactly in expert in World War II battles.

"This was actually not a story that I knew too much about, and so I was educated in the process," he admits. "And getting to play Bruno was incredible, just because I feel like he's an unsung hero in a lot of ways, and to give him that moment is really amazing. And to tell a very important story was a pleasure for me."

Midway is directed by Roland Emmerich, the man behind Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla and many other big-budget films. In addition to Nick, it stars Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson.

Nick will next be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, opening December 13.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.