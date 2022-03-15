Nick Jonas opening a rooftop tequila bar in San Diego

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for John Varvatos

Nick Jonas wants you to sip your tequila in style.

Page Six reports that the singer is teaming up with his tequila brand’s co-founder John Varvatos to launch a Villa One Tequila Garden in San Diego this spring.

The rooftop venue will be a combination bar, restaurant and nightlife spot. And, of course, it will serve Nick’s Villa One tequila brand, along with offering more than 160 other tequilas and mezcals to choose from.

“Villa One Tequila Gardens was formed as a destination oasis where one can unwind and experience the ultimate after-work or weekend Tulum getaway right in the heart of San Diego,” Nick says in a statement obtained by Page Six.

The venue reportedly plans to expand, with new locations in Miami, Las Vegas, New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas in the coming year.

