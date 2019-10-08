Nick Jonas joining 'The Voice' as a coach for season 18; and warns Blake Shelton, "I'm gonna kick your a**

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou Rocco(New York) -- Nick Jonas is a "Sucker" for a TV talent show. The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers will fill The Voice's spinning red chair vacated by Adam Levine back in May when the show returns for its 18th season, vowing to kick Blake Shelton's a**.

Nick announced the news on Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show while appearing with his brothers Kevin and Joe to promote the group's new single, "Only Human."

After prodding him to reveal a "big announcement" Nick supposedly wasn't planning on making until Tuesday, Ellen threatened to spill the beans herself if he refused. When Nick wouldn't bite, DeGeneres showed a video clip she said would ruin his big reveal.

"I heard that you're gonna be a new coach on The Voice," perennial coach Shelton announced, eliciting cheers from the studio audience. Blake then voiced his "concerns" about whether Jonas, 27, was even old enough to be a coach, but was going to get his "butt kicked" nevertheless.

Current coach Kelly Clarkson followed with an offer for she and fellow Texan Nick to "form an alliance" against Blake.

Fellow coach John Legend also wanted in, saying, "Our mission is to "destroy Blake Shelton."

After confirming the news, the "Jealous" singer had his own message for Shelton: "Blake, I'm gonna kick your a**."

The Voice, currently in it's 17th season, airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

